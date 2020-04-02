Police Constable Suspected to Have Coronavirus, Admitted

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) A 57-year-old police constable was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday on suspicion of having contracted coronavirus infection, an official said.

He is resident of a police colony in south Mumbai, the official added.

After showing symptoms of the virus infection, he was rushed to hospital and his test report was awaited, the official said.

On Tuesday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) police personnel posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here had tested positive for COVID-19.

