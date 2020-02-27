Police Implicating Our Possible Civic Poll Candidates in False Cases: Vijayvargiya

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday alleged that police under the TMC government is "torturing and implicating" the saffron party's possible candidates for the upcoming civic polls in "false cases".

Listing out the names of some of the police officers who are "implicating BJP activists in false cases", Vijayvargiya cautioned them not act as the "cadre" of the TMC as the "BJP would come to power in Bengal very soon".

"Ahead of civic polls in West Bengal, the TMC government has started a new tactics which is to send our promising young party candidates to jail by slapping false cases against them.

"They are even using police against them to put pressure on them to join the TMC. We will urge the state government here not to resort to such tactics," he told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.

The elections to 107 municipalities and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), to be held this year, are being dubbed as "mini assembly elections" ahead of the 2021 state polls.

