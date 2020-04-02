Private Schools Instructed to Postpone Fees Recovery from Parents During Lockdown: Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed all private schools to stop pressurizing parents to deposit fees of the students during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus."Many private schools are sending messages to students' parents to deposit school fees. It is not appropriate to pressurize them for fees at such times. All schools have been instructed to postpone the recovery of fees during coronavirus lockdown in Chhattisgarh," Baghel's tweet on Wednesday read.This is not the first step taken by the Chhattisgarh CM, as taking preemptive steps, Baghel had last month issued an order to Director of Public Education that would ensure general promotion to the students of the state studying from class 1 to 9 and class 11 in the academic session 2019-20.It is noteworthy that to control the infection of novel coronavirus in the state, the state government closed all schools from March 19 and postponed the examinations of High School and Higher Secondary School.After this, the entire Chhattisgarh was locked down from March 20. Subsequently, a nationwide lockdown has been called from March 24 to April 14 by the central government. (ANI)

