PSL Matches in Karachi to Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Karachi [Pakistan], Mar 12 (ANI): Following advice from the Sindh government, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSU) 2020 matches in Karachi will be played behind closed doors."The decision will be enforced from Friday, March 13. The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the spectators, players, officials, and media," PCB said in a statement.The decision will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the stadium.In addition, immediate families of the competing players and player support personnel, as well as franchise owners, will be allowed to attend matches.In the meantime, the PCB has advised all players to avoid shaking hands and have also urged the fans not to approach the players for autographs, photographs, and selfies.In addition to this, the PCB has decided the sides will not be required to shake hands with each other or opposition in the lead up to and during the matches and use a fist bump/verbal greeting instead.PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "Health and safety are paramount and take precedence over cricket. The PCB takes the health and safety of its players, spectators, officials, media, service providers and security personnel very seriously.""The PCB has been regularly engaging with the teams and the players and have been updating them on matters. We have a duty of care to players and other stakeholders during this time; we would like to thank them for their continued trust and support," he added. (ANI)

