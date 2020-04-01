Pune: 14 Who Attended Tablighi Event Test Negative for Virus

Pune, Apr 1 (PTI) Samples of 14 persons who attended a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area and returned to Pune have tested negative for coronavirus, a health official said on Wednesday.

Test results of samples of 21 others were awaited, he said.

As many as 182 persons who returned from the event have been identified across five districts of western Maharashtra: Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur.

According to the district administration, 136 of these people were from Pune and 70 of them have been traced.

"Thirty-five samples from this group were sent and so far results of 14 have been received. Fortunately all are negative," said the senior official.

