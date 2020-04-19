Punjab CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 50 Lakh to Families of ACP Anil Kohli, Kanungo Gurmel Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of ACP North Ludhiana Anil Kohli and Kanungo Gurmel Singh, both of whom fell victim to COVID-19. According to Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Chief Minister said a similar amount will be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to the Coronavirus.""Sad to share that we had lost Gurmail Singh Kanungo yesterday and ACP Anil Kohli in Ludhiana to #Covid19 today. In this moment of crisis, losing our Corona Warriors is a big loss for the State. I join their families in this time of grief. Rest assured Punjab will stand by them," Captain Amarinder tweeted.In another tweet, Punjab CM said, "Deeply saddened to lose two of my officials to #Covid19. Have decided to pay Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia to their next to kin. While I pray such an incident shouldn't happen, but if it does, State Govt will pay Rs 50 lakhs to NoK of officials who die in line of duty due to #Covid19."Anil Kohli passed away due to COVID-19 at SPS Hospital here on Saturday. He was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 13. He was on a ventilator at the hospital."Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against #COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those who worked with him," Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta tweeted. (ANI)

