Punjab Minister Directs Police to Tighten Security After Depot Holder's Brother Beaten to Death

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): Punjab Food and Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Wednesday directed the police administration to ensure tight security arrangements during wheat distribution.The development comes after a depot holder's brother was beaten to death in Kapurthala.According to reports, the depot holder's brother Anil Mahajan was allegedly beaten to death after he refused to give free ration to a policeman's family members on Tuesday. (ANI)

