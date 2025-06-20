Purulia, June 20: Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in West Bengal's Purulia district on Friday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village within the Balarampur Police Station limits in the district, an officer said. MP Road Accident: 4 of a Family From UP Killed in Mishap After Sports Utility Vehicle Collides With Highway Divider in Rajgarh.

"The head-on collision took place between an SUV and a truck on the highway, killing all nine occupants of the four-wheeler," Balarampur Police Station in-charge Soumyadeep Mallick told PTI. The police are investigating the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)