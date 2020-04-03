Qatar Airways to Add More Cargo Flights to India

World. (File Image)

Doha [Qatar], Apr 3 (ANI): Qatar Airways will add additional air freight capacity on its India route with operating a passenger aircraft carrying freight only from April 1. These flights will be in addition to the cargo carrier's existing freighter services.These flights have been added as a result of strong demand for Indian products such as pharmaceuticals and fresh produce.The current timetable of these freighter flights would be three weekly flights to Delhi, two weekly flights to Hyderabad, three weekly flights to Bengaluru, four weekly flights to Chennai, five weekly flight to Mumbai and two weekly flights to Kolkata.Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said, "We are pleased to add belly-hold cargo operations to India to supplement our existing freighter aircraft operations. We are thankful to the Indian Government for their flexibility in allowing Qatar Airways to continue supporting worldwide trade connectivity by utilising passenger aircraft to carry freight only while passenger operations remain restricted. We continue to see strong demand for exports and imports, particularly the transportation of essential medical supplies manufactured in India that are pivotal to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."The addition of these 19-weekly belly-hold services will see the airline's weekly cargo capacity to India grow from 2,120 to 2,535 tonnes. The belly-hold cargo flights will be operated on a turnaround basis without any cabin crew members or passengers on-board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)