Raghubar Das Asks CM to Make Arrangements to Bring Back People Stranded in Other States

Ranchi, Apr 29 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday said that the state government should make arrangements to bring back people stranded across the country after the Union Home Ministry allowed them to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

In a statement, the senior BJP leader said that the state government should make arrangements to bring back students, migrant workers and other people who were stranded outside Jharkhand in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"I am grateful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah (as) the Home Ministry has given permission for movement of stranded students, migrant workers and tourists across the country. Now the state government should bring them back at the earliest to reduce their problems," Das said.

The MHA on Wednesday issued a notification relaxing the movement and among other conditions it said, people who arrive in their respective states would be assessed by the local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the persons in institutional quarantine.

On Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to issue instructions to the MHA to bring back students of Jharkhand stranded in different states to avoid legal hassles under Epidemic Act.

