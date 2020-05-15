Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at Niti Aayog, Says 'geniuses' Ensured No Fresh COVID Cases from May 16

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Taking a dig at NITI Aayog, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said "some geniuses" had predicted that no COVID-19 case would emerge from May 16 due to government's national lockdown strategy."The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. I would like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh COVID cases from tomorrow, May the 16th," he tweeted while sharing a COVID-19 graph rate as predicted by the Niti Aayog. Recently, NITI Aayog member and head of a key government empowered committee on medical management VK Paul presented a study which indicated the lockdown had slowed the rate of virus transmission and increased the doubling time of cases to about 10 days.Despite the fact that India continues to show a rising trend in cases, his projection also showed a forecast that says new cases would cease by May 16. (ANI)

