Indian Railways to Operate New Train Based on Ramayana Theme From March 2020

Indian Railways | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 15: Indian Railways will operate a new train based on Ramayana theme which will take pilgrims to locations associated with Lord Rama, officials said on Friday. The new Ramayana circuit train will start operating from the last week of March. The train will give a feel to passengers of a temple on wheels with themes and pictures related to Ramayana.

The exterior and the interior of the train will be based on Ramayana theme with bhajans playing on board. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said, "The train will take people to all places related to Ramayana. The theme of this train will be based on Ramayana.

Pictures, thoughts and poems related to Ramayana will be displayed on coaches outside and pictures related to the epic and music will also be played inside."Earlier, the Railways ran a special train named after Lord Ram, 'Shri Ramayana Express', which began its services in November last year.

