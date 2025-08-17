Chandigarh, August 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Tehsil-level Nowcast for Haryana and Punjab, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and varying intensities of rainfall in several regions until noon on Sunday. In Haryana, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in parts of Karnal, Indri, Thanesar, Nilokheri, Radaur, Barara, Jagadhri, and Chhachhrauli. Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm activity is likely over Gharaunda, Asandh, Kaithal, Narayangarh, Panchkula, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh, Kalka, and nearby areas. Kerala Weather Forecast: State Braces for Intense Monsoon, Orange Alert Issued for 2 Districts.

Light showers are also predicted for Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Kaithal, and adjoining regions. In Punjab, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Patiala, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Mohali, Bassi Pathana, Chandigarh, Kharar, Rup Nagar, Balachaur, and Anandpur Sahib. Meanwhile, light rain is likely in Sangrur, Malerkotla, Nabha, Khanna, Ludhiana East, Samrala, Nawanshahr, Garhshankar, Nangal, Amritsar, Batala, Ajnala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Dhar Kalan. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely At Few Places in City Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert.

The weather department has clarified that no severe warnings have been issued. However, residents have been advised to remain alert to sudden changes in weather conditions, particularly thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph in some pockets. Authorities have urged the public to stay cautious while travelling and avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning activity.

