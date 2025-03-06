Raipur, March 6: Five people were killed in a road accident which took place at the outskirts of the Chhattisgarh's Raipur, officials said on Thursday. The accident happened under the Mandir Hasaud police station limits, Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Lal Umed Singh said. Further details of the incident are awaited. Earlier today, in a separate incident, three people were killed and atleast 12 others were injured in a road accident in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Five People Dead in Raipur Road Accident

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 8.10 pm. Out of the total deceased, two are men, while another was a woman. The injured individuals have been admitted to the Primary Health Centre, where they are receiving medical treatment. Two of the 12 injured are seriously injured and have been referred to Narayanpur hospital after first aid.

