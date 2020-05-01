Rajasthan DGP Holds Talks with Army Commander on COVID-19 Situation

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) A police delegation led by Rajasthan Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh held an interaction with Sapta Shakti Command Army Commander Lt Gen Alok Kler here on Friday.

During the interaction, the Army commander appreciated the proactive steps taken by the state government to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also complimented the stellar role played by the Rajasthan police in maintaining the law and order situation while enforcing provisions of the lockdown, a defence spokesperson said.

Lt General Kler also assured the delegation about the Army's readiness to render any form of assistance that may be required by the state government in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, he said.

