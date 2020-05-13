Rajasthan Records Four More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Increases to 121

Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 121, while the number of cases increased to 4,328 after 202 people tested positive for the infection, the health department said.

Earlier in the day, the department had put the number of deaths on Wednesday at five, but revised the figure to four later in the evening. It also changed the death toll.

"Four deaths have occurred, including two in Jaipur and one each in Pali and Alwar. As many as 202 fresh cases have been reported in the state today, including 61 in Jaipur district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Besides Jaipur, 33 cases were reported in Udaipur, 28 in Jalore, 27 in Pali, eight in Jodhpur, six in Swai Madhopur, five each in Rajsamand and Kota and three each in Churu, Dholpur and Sirohi.

Two cases each were reported in Tonk, Nagaur, Dungarpur, Bharatpur and Banswara and one case each in Alwar, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Sikar.

One BSF jawan has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department said, adding that the location of three cases is yet to be ascertained.

Of the 120 COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rajasthan so far, Jaipur accounts for 61.

Singh said so far 2,573 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,344 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,699 active cases now.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

