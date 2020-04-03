Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Donates Rs 5.5 Cr to Combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Friday donated Rs 2.5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs 3 crore to Bihar government from his MPLAD fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.He has also donated his two-month salary to the PM-CARES Fund and another two-month salary to the Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund."The country is passing through a difficult phase. The entire country is facing lockdown due to the coronavirus. In such circumstances, every citizen of this country should stand with the government and follow lockdown. They also need to maintain social distance," Harivansh told ANI."I appeal to all MPs of Rajya Sabha to generously donate money from MPLAD fund to fight against the coronavirus. This crisis is so huge that without the strong support of every citizen of this country, we cannot win over the biggest humanitarian crisis of this century," he added. Several MPs of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Union Ministers have donated money from their MPLAD funds and salaries to the PM-CARES Fund. (ANI)

