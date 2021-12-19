Actor Rakul Preet Singh is surely a milk lover, and it's 'haldi doodh' which acts as a major source of her energy. On Sunday, Rakul took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of her sipping hot turmeric milk. Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Tip, Suggests Her Recipe To Beat Summer Heat! (View Post).

"Haldi doodh is the secret of my energy and of course a saviour from coldddddd#grandmotherskitchen#coconutmilkversion #nofilter," she captioned the post. Rakul's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments from social media users. Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar and Others Extend Lovely Wishes to the Aiyaary Actress As She Turns 31!

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Post Below:

"You look so cute," a fan commented. "So true. Turmeric milk has several of benefits," another one wrote. On the work front, Rakul has several films in her kitty. In 2022, she will be seen in 'Attack', 'Runway 34', and 'Doctor G'.

