Randy Newman Writes New Quarantine Tune 'Stay Away'

Washington D.C. [USA], April 9 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Randy Newman has written a song for the coronavirus era, 'Stay Away.'The 76-year-old the pop tunesmith took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time) and shared the isolation song.He penned it at the request of a California radio station as a Public Service Announcement.He explained, "It's hard for Americans who don't like being told what to do at all, but in this case, you know, let's do it. We'll be all right."The lyrics to 'Stay Away' include: "Baby, keep your distance, please/Stay away from me/Words of love in times like these," and, "Thirty years together/And we're still having fun/Once we were two/Now we are one."In the post accompanying the song, Newman wrote, "Stay Away", "Stay six feet away from other people. Wash your hands religiously and often." (ANI)

