Bhopal, March 19: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Rang Panchami on Wednesday and wished that this festival may bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's life. "Greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of Rang Panchami. I wish that this auspicious festival of love, harmony and enthusiasm may fill your life with new colors of joy and may bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's life," CM Yadav posted on X.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to participate in the decade-old tradition of Rang Panchami Ger to be organised in Indore district on the occasion. The Rang Panchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi and people put colours and gulal on each other to mark the occasion. On this day, a huge crowd of people gather in Rajwada and surrounding areas in Indore city and shower colours on each other. People also spray gulal and colours with the aid of water tankers and celebrate this festival with great pomp.

According to information, it is a 75-year old tradition in Indore city. Earlier, people would come out in the Rajwada area mounted on bullock carts and spreading colour as they made their way around the city. These days the use of water tankers and motor pumps to sprinkle colour is more popular. Additionally, Rang Panchami was also celebrated on the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain district on Wednesday early morning and saffron-infused water and colour prepared from Tesu flower (Palash flowers) was offered to the lord during the Bhasma Aarti.

CM Mohan Yadav Participate in Decades-old Tradition of Ger in Indore

"The Rang Panchami festival was celebrated in the court of Baba Mahakal, and saffron-infused water was offered to Baba Mahakal during the Bhasma Aarti. Prayers were also offered for the devotees, wishing that just as colours were offered to Baba Mahakal, their lives too may be filled with colourful joy and Baba's blessings may always be upon them," Mahakaleshwar Temple priest Yash Sharma told ANI.

