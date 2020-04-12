Ravindra Jadeja Polishing His Swordsmanship Skills Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is using the coronavirus lockdown period to keep busy by polishing his swordsmanship skills.Taking to Twitter Jadeja shared a video and wrote," A "SWORD" MAY LOOSE IT'S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT'S MASTER #rajputboy."[{6cb7d548-a238-4318-9a5e-79bd822ca5ec:intradmin/RDT_apr12.PNG}]The left-handed batsman can be seen displaying various moves with the sword in the video. The cricketer is very-well trained in swordsmanship. He is also popular for his trademark sword celebration where he swings his bat like a sword.Australian batsman David Warner on Wednesday shared a throwback video from the last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he can be seen swinging his bat like a sword.The SunRisers Hyderabad skipper was swinging the bat like a sword for a commercial and he immediately breaks into laughter once the director says cut. Warner had also asked the fans to give their opinion on as to how he did as compared to Jadeja.With the country battling COVID-19, all sporting activities have been either postponed or stand cancelled. The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended till April 15. Jadeja is part of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. 7,409 are active COVID-19 cases and 764 cases have recovered/discharged and one case has migrated. The toll due to the virus in the country has risen to 273. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)