David Warner, SRH Captain, Replicates Ravindra Jadeja’s Sword-Celebration in This Throwback Video, Asks Fans to Give Feedback

David Warner's Sword-Like Celebration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like many other cricketers around the world, Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner has also been quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, the southpaw, who plays for Surnrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL, shared a throwback video on Instagram in which he can be seen swinging his bat like a sword. The video is from last year when Warner was shooting for a commercial during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. While sharing the video, the 33-year old also aksed his fans whether he was able to replicate the iconic sword-celebrations of Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Hanuma Vihari, India’s Test Specialist, Chooses Rohit Sharma Over David Warner As the Best Opening Batsman.

“Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for Sunrisers Hyderabad Do you think I’ve got Ravindra Jadeja covered for the sword,” read the caption of the video shared by the SRH captain. Well, everyone knows about Jadeja’s warrior-like celebrations where he swings the bat smoothly like a sword. However, replicating those celebrations are certainly not easy. However, Warner gave a try at it and also asked fans to give their feedback. Even, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was left in splits after watching the video as he commented with three laughing emojis.

Warner was last seen in action during the1st Australia vs New Zealand ODI which was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the rest of the matches of the series were called off amid the COVID-19 threat. The veteran’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of IPL 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed and according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.