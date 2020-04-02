Resources of Postal Dept to Be Used for Delivery of Essentials in Rajasthan: Official

Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) The resources of postal department will be used to provide essentials at doorsteps of people and assistance to the needy in Rajasthan, an official said.

The postal department has given its nod in written to the state government, he said.

Secretary of food and civil supply department, Sidharth Mahajan, said there are more than 17,000 postmen in the state who distribute posts door to door.

He said the district collectors have been instructed to use manpower and other resources of the postal department during the lockdown.

