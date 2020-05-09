Returnees Can Use Own Vehicles to Enter Sikkim

Gangtok, May 9 (PTI) The Sikkim government will allow people stranded in different parts of the country to return to the Himalayan state on their own vehicles from May 11.

A limited number of vehicles will be allowed to enter Sikkim everyday and priority will be given to patients, a press note said.

Over 6,200 persons of Sikkim stranded outside the state have registered for evacuation and more than 500 of them have returned by Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses in the past four days.

Since only regulated movement is allowed during the lockdown period so people intending to return on their own vehicles or vehicles hired for the purpose shall be required to fill a form at the COVID portal of the state government for seeking prior approval, the press note said. Persons desiring to travel on their own vehicles must wait for approval after they apply for permission.

On approval, a link will be sent to the registered mobile number which can then be downloaded and carried along on the travel back home, it said.

The vehicles should reach the respective check posts between 10 am to 1 pm everyday.

Those belonging to South and West Districts should head towards Melli check post and those from North and East districts should go towards Rangpo check post, the press note said.

All the returnees will be required to compulsorily undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival as per protocol of the Health department, it said.

