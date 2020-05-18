Ricky Ponting is the Best Coach I've Ever Met: Ishant Sharma

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Pacer Ishant Sharma has said that former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is the best coach he has ever met in his life.Ishant was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals where the pacer was asked to talk about Ponting."Ricky Ponting is the best coach I have ever met. I was very nervous when I was returning to the IPL last season. I was almost feeling like a debutant walking into the camp the first day but he gave me a lot of confidence," Sharma said during the live chat."He told me you are a senior player and you should help the youngsters. Don't worry about anything you are my first choice," he added.Ishant and Ricky Ponting were involved in an intense battle during India's tour of Australia in 2008.The pacer went on to bowl a memorable spell to Ponting during his debut Test and he ended up taking former Australia skipper's wicket in the second innings of the Test match."People still talk and ask me about the Perth Test, and the spell I bowled to him. Later that year when Australia visited India too, I was in great form," Ishant said.The pacer was last seen in action during India's Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.He would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals if the IPL had commenced on March 29.However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

