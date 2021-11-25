All credits to fashion designer Manish Malhotra for treating us with a priceless picture of veteran stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi from the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in the capital. In the image, Manish can be seen taking a selfie with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Shabana Azmi can be seen wearing a blue checked saree while sitting next to Dharmendra who sported a navy blue jacket and a scarf. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar’s Directorial With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Announced.

"Selfie Time With all the favourites today," Manish captioned the post. He also shared a picture with director Karan Johar and choreographer Farah Khan.Meanwhile, Karan is extremely happy to unite with Manish and Farah on the shoot of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh Accompanies Karan Johar to Delhi for the Recee of the Film (View Pic).

Check Out Manish Malhotra's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Karan Johar's Instagram Story:

Karan Johar's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taking to Instagram Story, Karan penned a heartfelt post for the two, writing, "A team that has worked for 27 years together! And nothing has changed! Farah is still screaming at both of us." 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Jaya Bachchan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)