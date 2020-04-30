Rotary Bangalore Midtown Helps Fight COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads uncertainty and hardship around the world, Rotary members and associates are innovating ways of caring for those affected, and showing that even at a distance, there are various ways to help.Rotary Bangalore Midtown - under its food grain distribution project is supporting through the collective contributions of its members:- a food grain kit fully sufficient to support a family of 4 for 15 days and consisting of rice, wheat flour, ragi flour, 3 types of dal, sugar, salt, masks and other essentials to over 4000 families of daily wage workers, contract labourers who are facing a huge loss at this particular time.To execute this project, Rotary Bangalore Midtown is working through:1. HUMANE TOUCH (NGO): over 1400 of these kits are distributed in areas like Govindpura, Neelsandra, Tilak Nagar, Saraipalya, Banaswadi, Valmiki Nagar.2. Karnataka Marwari Youth Federation: over 500 food grain kits were distributed with the presence of Tejaswi Surya, areas like Manjunatha Nagar, SG Palya.3. Sansera Foundation: over 1200 of these kits will be distributed to the needy in areas of Bommasandra, Hosa Road, Jigani, Henningara, and also to rural Bengaluru like Sira, Pavagada.4. Agarwal Samaj: 300 kits were distributed and 200 kits towards the families of children at Rural schools at Malur in association with Rotary Bangalore.5. Support for various orphanages like Parikrama, Bala Yesu are also being provided with these food grain kits.Fighting disease is one of Rotary's main causes, in addition to the above members are at supporting efforts to promote proper handwashing techniques, teach people other ways to stay healthy, and supply training and vital medical equipment to health care providers.Now they are helping health authorities communicate lifesaving information about COVID-19 and donate protective gear and other supplies to clinics and hospitals that are under strain because of the pandemic. Although Rotary clubs are canceling or postponing their in-person meetings and events, they are still finding ways to keep up their fellowship, reimagine their service efforts, and respond to the Pandemic.Rotary Bangalore MidtownA hundred-plus member premier organization, chartered in the year 1977, comprising of leaders in many vocations. A part of Rotary District 3190, during the last 43 years Midtown has demonstrated its commitment of service to society, by executing projects that are unparalleled and of great benefit to society.Now it has taken up the task of supporting at this crisis moment of lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus - COVID-19. Other major initiatives consist of free charitable dispensaries at Frazer town and Gottigere village, support underprivileged women at Mugulur village with the Maansi Project, creating urban forests in Bengaluru, and an only one in Karnataka Skin Bank at the Victoria Hospital.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

