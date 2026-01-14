Gangtok, January 14: In a major push towards digital governance and hassle-free travel, the Sikkim government has made it mandatory for all foreign nationals to obtain travel permits exclusively through an online portal. The decision officially ends the long-standing system of issuing physical Restricted Area Permits (RAP) and Protected Area Permits (PAP) at manual counters.

Online Permits Now Mandatory for Foreign Visitors

Under the new system, international tourists must apply for their RAP or PAP online before arriving in Sikkim. Earlier, visitors were required to visit government offices or border check-posts to secure paper permits. The digital platform allows travelers to upload documents, submit applications, and receive approvals electronically, significantly reducing delays and paperwork. Bali Tourist Screening 2026: Indonesia’s Top Holiday Destination Introduces Stricter Visitor Checks to Shift From Mass Tourism to Quality Travel.

This move aligns with the state’s broader initiative to digitize public services and improve the overall travel experience for foreign tourists.

What Changes for Tourists and Tour Operators?

While the security norms remain unchanged, the process has become faster and more transparent. Tour operators and travel agencies, who traditionally handled permits on behalf of foreign clients, will now need to adapt to the online system. West Bengal Tourist Attractions: Sundarbans, Darjeeling, Kolkata & Other Top Places to Visit in The State.

The digital permit mechanism will also provide real-time visitor data to tourism and home department authorities, helping manage tourist movement in sensitive areas such as North Sikkim, high-altitude trekking routes, and border zones.

Why Permits Are Required in Sikkim

Due to its strategic location bordering China, Bhutan, and Nepal, Sikkim has long been designated a sensitive region. Foreign nationals are required to obtain:

• RAP for entering Sikkim

• PAP for restricted areas like Nathu La Pass, Tsomgo Lake, and Yumthang Valley

The manual permit process was often criticised for being time-consuming and confusing. The online system aims to eliminate these issues while maintaining strict border security.

Boost for International Tourism

State officials believe the shift to online permits will make Sikkim a more competitive global tourism destination. Faster approvals and pre-arrival clearances are expected to encourage higher international footfall, especially during the peak spring and autumn trekking seasons.

Foreign travelers are advised to regularly check the Sikkim Tourism official website for updated portal links, eligibility rules, and documentation requirements before finalising travel plans.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).