RP Singh Picks Kaif, Raina, Bhuvneshwar in His All-time UP XI

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Former Indian pacer RP Singh on Sunday picked his all-time Uttar Pradesh XI and included the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Praveen Kumar, and Mohammad Kaif.The veteran of 58 ODIs opted Vijay Chopra (wk) and Shashi Kant Khandakar as the opening pair of the side with the former also performing the duty of the wicket-keeper.Kaif and Suresh Raina will come in at number three and four respectively. Both have played a vital role in the Indian team many times.Rizwan Shamshad, Anand Shukla, and Gopal Sharma come in the middle-order. Shukla was appointed the captain of the side.Spinner Piyush Chawla, pacer Bhuvneshwar, Praveen Kumar and Ashish W Zaidi complete the bowling line-up of the state team. RP picked up Rahul Sapru as the 12th man.The 34-year-old speedster played 14 Test and scalped 40 wickets while in the limited-overs game he has bagged 84 wickets. (ANI)

