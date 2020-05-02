Saif Ali Khan Turns Hairstylist for Son Taimur

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Taking scissors in his hand, actor Saif Ali Khan turned a hairstylist for his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan on Saturday.The adorable detail was shared by Saif's star wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to Instagram to share a picture of the father-son duo.In the picture, the ever-stylish actor is seen dressed in comfortable white coloured kurta-pyjama and sporting a salt and pepper beard.While Saif is seen standing and trimming his son's hair, Taimur is seen sitting obediently as his father gives him a haircut.Kareena posted the picture featuring her husband and son with a caption, "Haircut anyone?"The star couple is currently staying indoors in their Mumbai house along with their son Taimur. (ANI)

