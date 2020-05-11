Saket Court's Junior Judicial Assistant Tests COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): One of the staff members of Delhi's Saket Court has tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday.After the Junior Judicial Assistant Ahlmad in the court of a Civil Judge was detected positive of coronavirus on May 9, South East's District and Sessions Judge Neena Bansal Krishna issued a statement saying, "In view of the above it is directed that Incharge, Caretaking Branch, Saket Court, New Delhi will take immediate steps as per norms provided by the Central Government, with the help of concerned authorities and staff members."Meanwhile, a total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)

