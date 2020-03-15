Samples Being Collected from Milan Evacuees at ITBP Chhawla Facility

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Samples of all 218 people who landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here from Milan and on Sunday morning and were on March 15 quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Chhawla camp have been collected by ITBP doctors.The samples will be sent to the designated lab. The reports are expected by March 16 late evening, according to ITBP.The group of evacuees from Milan includes 154 males and 64 females. These evacuees are mostly students studying in Italy."All people have been given all basic facilities required at the Centre as done with a previous lot of evacuees. Daily monitoring and checkups will also be undertaken by the ITBP medicos."The expected quarantine period is 14 days plus. If found negative, the second sampling will be done on 14th day of the quarantine period and if that also results as negative, then all these 218 people will be released from the ITBP Centre," the ITBP said.518 people were kept in this ITBP Quarantine facility, Chhawla from 1 February to 14 March 2020 in different batches and were later released after being tested negative against coronavirus. (ANI)

