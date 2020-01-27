Samsung Galaxy S20+, S20 Ultra Pre-orders May Get Your Free New Galaxy Buds+: Report

Seoul [South Korea], January 27 (ANI): Pre-ordering upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra versions, may lead to a free gain of the new Galaxy Buds+ wireless, shares a recent study.Serial tipster Evan Blass shared an official-looking marketing image from Samsung announcing the deal which will be available only for pre-orders on the high-end variants, Mashable reports.The Galaxy Buds+, the successor to the Galaxy Buds, are expected to be announced alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup at the company's Unpacked event on February 11. The earbuds are expected to offer up to 12 hours of playback and come with four microphones. (ANI)

