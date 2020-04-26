Sanitise Congested Areas with Drones, Helicopters: Gorakhpur Doctor

Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) As the authorities are grappling with the coronavirus challenge, a Gorakhpur doctor on Sunday suggested to use drones and helicopters to sanitise congested areas.

Dr RN Singh said as the coronavirus challenge is growing, more effective steps should be taken to check its spread.

“Sanitisation through drones can be more effective. If done with helicopters, it will be even better. A city like Gorakhpur can be sanitised in just two days," he said.

Singh added that by taking the aerial route, narrow lanes, which are otherwise inaccessible through fogging machines, can be sanitised.

"Conservative estimates suggest that the use of drones for sanitisation is 50 times more effective than manual fogging," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)