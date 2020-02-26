Sanket, Prashant Clinch Gold and Silver Medals at Khelo India University Games

Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (PTI) Sanket Mahadev Sagar and Prashant Suresh Koli broke national records to clinch gold and silver medals respectively in the men's 55kg weightlifting event at the Khelo India University Games 2020 here on Wednesday.

Sanket from Shivaji University, Kolhapur set a new record in 138kgs Clean & Jerk lift and also holds the record for the total in the same event with 244kgs.

Earlier, Shubham Todkar from Maharashtra held the record for Clean & Jerk event while the total record was held by Ch. Rishikanta Singh from Manipur.

"I was very eager to clinch gold. I won gold even at the Khelo India Youth Games. I have never lifted this weight before and I'm really happy that I broke the national record. I had prepared really well to break the national record here," said Sanket.

The 19-year-old said he got into the sport because there were a lot of weightlifters in his community. "I learnt the sport of weightlifting when I was in my seventh grade. Whenever I lift, everything around me vanishes and it is just me and the bar in front of me. I have been selected for the national camp in Patiala and I'm heading there next," Sanket said.

Meanwhile, Prashant from Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University set a new record in 110kgs snatch lift. The previous record was held by R Madhavan from Pondicherry.

"I got into the sport because of my cousin, he is a weightlifter and his coach saw me one day when I was taking the goats to graze in the field. He asked me to join my brother and start training. I am grateful to him that he spotted me and gave me an opportunity," said the 20-year-old, who is from Sangli near Kolhapur.

Prashant was part of the Khelo India Youth Games but failed to clinch a medal because he was recovering from a sickness.

"After I missed out a medal during the Youth Games I was really keen on winning a medal here. I'm really happy that I set a new record." PTI

