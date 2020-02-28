SC Advocate Aalakh Srivastava Writes to Delhi Police, CBI over IB Officer Case

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Supreme Court Advocate Aalakh Alok Srivastava on Friday wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner asking immediate arrest of AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of murdering Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.Srivastava requested police to conduct Hussain's custodial interrogation, narco analysis, polygraph and brain mapping tests "in order to unearth the entirely deeply rooted conspiracy.""There are speculations that the deceased IB officer Ankit Sharma was killed as a revenge for being associated with the Shri Narendra Modi Government. Also, the recovery of such large cache of ammunition from aforesaid above named Mohammed Tahir Hussain's residence, clearly indicates that a pre-planned and deep-rooted conspiracy was hatched by the Rioters to commit large scale Riot and to kill the deceased Ankit Sharma and other innocent people," read the letter.Srivastava also wrote a letter to CBI Director seeking a suo-moto investigation by the agency into Ankit Sharma alleged murder."The Applicant is requesting you to kindly immediately take up suo-moto CBI Investigation in this matter under Section 2 of u/s 2 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, in order to investigate the abovementioned pre: planned and the deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the rioters in this case," read the letter.Sharma, whose body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. An FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station against Hussain for allegedly murdering the IB officer based on the complaint of Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar.At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi.Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)