Scoreboard: India Vs NZ

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings:
Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16
Mayank Agarwal
c Jamieson b Boult 34
Cheteshwar Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11
Virat Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2
Ajinkya Rahane c Watling b Southee
46
Hanuma Vihari
c Watling b Jamieson 7
Rishabh Pant run out (Ajaz Patel)
19
Ravichandran Ashwin
b Southee 0
Ishant Sharma
c Watling b Jamieson
5
Mohammed Shami
c Tom Blundell b Southee 21
Jasprit Bumrah
batting
0
Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4
Total: (For 10 wickets from 68.1 overs) 165
Fall of Wickets: 1-16, 2-35, 3-40, 4-88, 5-101, 6-132, 7-132, 8-143, 9-165, 10-165.
Bowling: Tim Southee 20.1-5-49-4, Trent Boult 18-2-57-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-5-12-0, Kyle Jamieson 16-3-39-4, Ajaz Patel 3-2-7-0. (MORE) PTI
