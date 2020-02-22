Scoreboard: India Vs NZ

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16

Mayank Agarwal

c Jamieson b Boult 34

Cheteshwar Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11

Virat Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2

Ajinkya Rahane c Watling b Southee

46

Hanuma Vihari

c Watling b Jamieson 7

Rishabh Pant run out (Ajaz Patel)

19

Ravichandran Ashwin

b Southee 0

Ishant Sharma

c Watling b Jamieson

5

Mohammed Shami

c Tom Blundell b Southee 21

Jasprit Bumrah

batting

0

Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4

Total: (For 10 wickets from 68.1 overs) 165

Fall of Wickets: 1-16, 2-35, 3-40, 4-88, 5-101, 6-132, 7-132, 8-143, 9-165, 10-165.

Bowling: Tim Southee 20.1-5-49-4, Trent Boult 18-2-57-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-5-12-0, Kyle Jamieson 16-3-39-4, Ajaz Patel 3-2-7-0. (MORE) PTI

