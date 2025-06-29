Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Christian ‘King’ Combs Unveils New Song ‘Diddy Free’ With Kanye West Amid Sex-Trafficking Trial

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial moves toward its end, his son Christian "King" Combs has released a new EP titled Never Stop on Friday.

Agency News ANI| Jun 29, 2025 10:41 AM IST
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Christian ‘King’ Combs Unveils New Song ‘Diddy Free’ With Kanye West Amid Sex-Trafficking Trial
Christian "King" Combs, Kanye West (Photo/X)

Washington, June 29: As Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial moves toward its end, his son Christian "King" Combs has released a new EP titled Never Stop on Friday. The project includes a song called "Diddy Free," which appears to support his father during his legal troubles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The EP is a collaboration with rapper and producer Kanye West. His daughter, North West, is listed as a featured artist on the opening track "Lonely Roads." Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Case: Controversial Rap Mogul Accused of Drugging and Assaulting Aspiring Male Musician in New Lawsuit.

The EP dropped just before Diddy's lawyer gave closing arguments in court on Friday morning. Lead attorney Marc Agnifilo called the trial a "fake trial." According to the publication, Kanye West, who has stayed in the spotlight in 2025 for his controversial comments on social media, has publicly supported Diddy. He also appeared at the New York courtroom earlier this month. Sean Combs is facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty and could face life in prison if convicted. ‘I’ve Decided Not to Testify’: Music Mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Declines to Testify in Federal Sex-Trafficking Trial.

Earlier this week, Combs chose not to testify in his defense. On Thursday, federal prosecutors made their closing arguments, which lasted more than four hours. "All of this evidence paints a clear picture of how the defendant committed crimes," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik. "Up until today, he was able to get away with it because of his money, his power (and) his influence. That stops now. It's time for justice. It's time to find the defendant guilty."

