In a shocking update, arrested rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing new allegations of sexual assault by an unnamed male musician referred to as John Doe. According to the complaint, the controversial rap mogul drugged and assaulted him after offering career opportunities. As per the documents, the incident allegedly took place in 2015. Attorney Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit in New York Country Supreme Court on behalf of the anonymous musician who claimed that he was sexually assaulted by Diddy after an event. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Revised Indictment for Alleged Role in Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Case.

Diddy Accused of Drugging and Assaulting Male Musician

As per the latest updates, the "I'll Be Missing You" singer is facing new allegations after an unnamed man came forward with claims of sexual assault. According to the lawsuit, John Doe claims that Diddy drugged and assaulted him at an after-party in Los Angeles in 2015. The plaintiff, who was a 23-year-old aspiring musician at that time, was made to believe that he had a chance to sign with Diddy's label, Bad Boy Records. The lawsuit mentions disturbing details about the incidents that allegedly took place.

John Doe was scheduled to perform at a series of nightclubs in LA. Prior to his performance, he was informed by one of Diddy's associates that if the performance went well, he would be offered an opportunity to sign with the rapper's label, Bad Boy Records. Later that night, Doe was invited to an after-party where he claims to have faced serious abuse, including drugging. The accuser said that Diddy personally sent him a drink. Shortly after consuming it, he started to feel dizzy and slowly slipped into unconsciousness. Doe claimed that he woke up to Diddy groping him and also believed that the rapper had performed oral sex on him. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files USD 50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Accuser Courtney Burgess and Others – Reports.

Diddy was arrested in September last year with charges of sex-trafficking, racketeering and transportation to facilitate prostitution. The 55-year-old, who continues to remain under custody, is scheduled for a trial set for May 5, 2025.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

