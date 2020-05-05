Section 144 Imposed by Mumbai Police Till May 17 Amid COVID-19 Spread

Mumbai, May 5: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Police have announced that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city till May 17.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area."The Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am," the police said. Mumbai Police Extend Section 144 in The City Till May 17, Movement of People, Except For Medical Emergency, Banned Between 8 PM And 7 AM.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen up to 14,541 while the death toll stands at 583. The Centre on Friday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 17, while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones.

