Mumbai Police Extend Section 144 in The City Till May 17, Movement of People, Except For Medical Emergency, Banned Between 8 PM And 7 AM

Lockdown | A street in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 5: Police have extended prohibitory orders in Mumbai till May 17 in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city. The Mumbai Police have invoked Section 144 of the CrPC, which gives them wide-ranging preventive and remedial enforcement powers. Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am in Mumbai. Coronavirus Live Tracker For India.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons. The Mumbai police had earlier issued separate orders for Section 144 for the imposition of lockdown which started on March 25 and has been extended twice since then. The ongoing nationwide lockdown will end on May 17. Mumbai remains the worst-hit city in Maharashtra during the coronavirus outbreak. Lockdown 3.0: Mumbai Police Directs Standalone Shops to Issue Tokens to Customers.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 35 new COVID-19 deaths - the second-highest toll after 36 on May 2 - and cases continued to increase without respite touching 14,541. With 35 fatalities, the state death toll shot up to 583 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased to 14,541. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries with 390 COVID-19 deaths and 10,857 patients.

At least a dozen police officials, including 6 officials, reported positive in Mumbai on Monday. Given the grim scenario, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued stern orders to the state administration to take all possible measures and convert Maharashtra into a Green Zone by May-end.