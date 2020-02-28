Section 144 Near Karnataka Vidhana Soudha from March 2 Ahead of Budget Session

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday said that Section 144 will be imposed near Vidhana Soudha for Budget session starting from March 2."Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) will be imposed in the area around Vidhana Soudha from March 2 to March 31 ahead of the Budget session,"Bhaskar Rao said.The police said that they have intelligence inputs of protests near Vidhana Soudha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)