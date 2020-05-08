Send Migrants by Trains, Maha Dy CM Tells Pune Officials

Pune, May 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Pune and asked officials to make arrangements to send migrants by special trains, the cost of which will be borne by the state government or through CSR funds.

He also asked them to enforce lockdown in the district strictly, and deploy State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) men if needed.

As on Friday, Pune district has 2,572 COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)