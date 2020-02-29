Serie A: Juventus' Clash Against Inter Milan Among Five Games Rejig Due to Coronavirus

Milan [Italy], Feb 29 (ANI): This weekend's Serie A matches that were scheduled to play behind closed doors have been postponed and rescheduled to May 13 due to threat over the worsening coronavirus outbreak in Italy.The clashes between Juventus and Inter Milan, Udinese and Fiorentina, Parma and SPAL, AC Milan and Genoa as well as the Sassuolo clash against Brescia have been affected.The governing body have released an official statement, which reads: "Having considered the succession of numerous urgent regulatory interventions by the government in response to this extraordinary emergency, to protect public health and safety the president of Serie A announces that the following matches of the championship have been postponed after initially being scheduled to play behind closed doors: Juventus - Inter, Milan - Genoa, Parma - SPAL, Sassuolo - Brescia, Udinese - Fiorentina."The rescheduled date of the affected matches is set for May 13. The Italian Cup Final will be consequently scheduled for May 20.A total of 322 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Italy, of whom 10 have died, Chief of the Civil Protection Department and Extraordinary Commissioner for the Coronavirus Emergency Angelo Borrelli had said on February 26.According to the latest data, at least 2,835 people have lost their lives in China alone and more than 84,500 people are infected with the virus worldwide.First detected in China's Wuhan city, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 has spread to more than 45 other countries including India, the US, UK, Singapore, Japan, Italy, France, Russia, and Spain. (ANI)

