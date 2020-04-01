Seven Cases of Coronavirus Reported Till Now in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 1 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now are seven, while no new cases were reported on Wednesday.A Health Bulletin from Directorate of Health Services in Uttarakhand said, "Number of COVID-19 positive cases detected today is zero and the total number of cases till date are seven."The total cases treated and discharged are two and total samples sent for testing is 590 and total samples found negative are 505. Results of 78 are awaited.The total number of persons in quarantine (Home and Institutional) are 9650.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today held a meeting with several top officials of the state regarding COVID-19. He asked the officials to provide food and shelter to those in the state who have been stranded due to nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)