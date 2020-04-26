Seven More Die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan as Positive Cases Climb to 2,185

Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Seven more people succumbed to coronavirus in Rajasthan, which reported 102 fresh cases, pushing the infection count in the state to 2,185 on Sunday, an official said.

With the new fatalities, the death count in the state has risen to 41.

The worst-hit Jaipur district alone accounts for 21 coronavirus deaths.

"Seven coronavirus positive patients died on Sunday. As many as 102 fresh cases were reported in the state, including 38 in Jodhpur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Besides Jodhpur, 20 cases were reported from Nagaur, 16 from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, nine from Kota, two from Dholpur and one each from Sikar, Banswara, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar.

Singh said till now, the state has recorded 2,185 cases.

So far, 629 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 263 have been discharged from hospitals, he added.

Jaipur has the maximum 808 coronavirus positive cases in the state followed by Jodhpur (364).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to the Army's health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus.

