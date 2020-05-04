Severed Leg of Man Successfully Re-attached

Mangaluru, May 4 (PTI): A 22-year-old man, whose left leg was severed below the knee in a road accident, has got a new lease of life with doctors at the Father Muller Medical college (FMMC) hospital here re-attaching the limb through a complex surgery.

The man has recovered after a successful surgery and is going through a rehabilitation process. He would be discharged in a day or two, a press release from FMMC said here.

The surgery was unique for the reason that reattaching an amputated leg is more complex than attaching an upper limb, as the injury and the muscle necrosis can lead to loss of life.

The 22-year-old had met with the accident while he was on his way back from work, a day before the lockdown was enforced. He was rushed to the FMMC by the autodrivers who were near the scene of the mishap.

The doctors praised the autorickshaw drivers for their alertness in bringing the patient to the hospital in the shortest possible time and preserving the severed limb, the release said.

