Ranchi, September 8: Ranchi Police busted a sex trafficking racket on Sunday, which was being run from a girls' hostel in the Lalpur area of Ranchi. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranchi said that 10 women and the manager of a hostel were detained for their alleged involvement in the crime. Moradabad: Sex Trafficking Racket Busted After 3 Abducted Girls Escape; 2 Accused Arrested in UP Police Encounter (Watch Videos).

KV Raman, Deputy SP city, Ranchi, said, "Senior Superintendent of Police received information that some people are getting girls from other states here in an organised manner and getting this kind of work done. A raid was conducted at Om Girls Hostel. Ten girls have been detained from there. They are being questioned. Their documents are being verified. The criminals involved in this work have been identified and action is being taken." Human Trafficking Racket Busted: Police Foil Trafficking Network Operating Between Delhi–NCR and Srinagar; 4 Arrested, Minors Rescued.

He further said that the girls are linked to different professions, and most of them are from West Bengal, and they are adults. "The girls stay in the hostel. The manager of the hostel has also been detained and legal action will also be taken against the hostel owner. The criminals involved in this, those who arrange their deal here, send them to other places, their verification is being done. The mode of payment is being verified and other criminals who are actively involved in this will be arrested and sent to judicial custody." He further said that the police is investigating whether this is an isolated incident or there is a network, and operating in more than one hostel.

