In a major development, Uttar Pradesh Police busted a sex trafficking racket in Moradabad on Saturday, August 23. The gang reportedly lured young women who had left home in search of jobs. According to reports, the gang had taken three girls from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar hostage. However, the incident came to light after two of the victims escaped and narrated their ordeal to a train TTE. Following this, an encounter broke out, during which two accused, identified as Avnish Yadav and Vijay Thakur, were injured. A video circulating on social media shows one of the accused in police custody. The miscreants, accused of rape, have been taken into custody, the Moradabad police said in a statement. Sex Racket Busted in Assam: Railway Authorities Foil Human Trafficking Operation at Tinsukia Train Station, Minor Girls Among 26 Young Women Rescued.

Sex Trafficking Racket Busted in Moradabad

यूपी – नौकरी की तलाश में घर से निकली लड़कियों को सेक्स रैकेट में धकेलने वाला गैंग मुरादाबाद पुलिस ने पकड़ा। 2 आरोपियों अवनीश यादव और विजय ठाकुर को पुलिस एनकाउंटर में गोली लगी। इन्होंने UP–बिहार की 3 लड़कियों को बंधक बनाकर रखा हुआ था। ये लड़कियां किसी तरह भाग गईं और ट्रेन TTE को… pic.twitter.com/r87lhESvxo — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 23, 2025

