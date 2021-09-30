Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan celebrates his 49th birthday on September 30. He is one of the most talented artists we have in the music industry. For the unversed, before becoming famous, he began his career singing jingles for ads and later established himself as a prominent playback singer in Bollywood. He has given many soulful hits and has sung for many A-list stars in B-town. And as he celebrates his born day today, we take a look at his popular Shah Rukh Khan songs sung that'll take you back in time. Singer Shaan Recalls Moment of His Father Manas Mukherjee Working With Kishore Kumar.

O Re Kanchi

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this song from Asoka is cheerful. It has this tribal vibe to it and Shaan's voice blends in supremely well with SRK's character from the period flick. A rare song of the singer indeed!

Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om

This song basically narrates the story of Om Shanti Om. Brilliantly sung by Shaan, the track starring SRK, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal is thrilling and at the same very intriguing. A must-listen song, if you happen to be the singer as well as a fan of the superstar.

Main Hoon Don

This can be termed as one of the superhit songs of Shaan's career ever. From the movie Don, this title track sees SRK singing at a party in the film. Right from the high notes to the attitude, the singer has just nailed it with his one. Shaan on Kumbh Mela Gathering: Why Would God Save Us If We Are Just Not Interested in Saving Ourselves and Our Families.

Deewangi Deewangi

This one is a party number starring King Khan and many other Bollywood stars! From Om Shanti Om, the melody will surely bring a smile to your face. Shaan's beautiful voice is soothing, fun, and mesmerising in this hit track.

That's it, guys! These are the four songs that Shaan has crooned for the Badshah of Bollywood which are just amazing. Over the years, Shaan has proved his versatility as an artist and that is why he is still a fan favourite. Here's wishing him a great birthday ahead. Stay tuned!

